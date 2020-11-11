RIP, Sean Connery

THE EDITOR: Sean Connery was a Scottish actor. He was the first actor to portray James Bond. Many believe he was the best Bond.

Connery starred in seven Bond films between 1962 and 1983. However, in my humble opinion his best role was that of John Patrick Mason in the movie The Rock.

Let me leave you with a quote by Connery as Mason from The Rock: "I have been in jail longer than Nelson Mandela, maybe you want me to run for President."

RIP, brother.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town