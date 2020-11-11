Request form needed to repatriate Grant's body

Relatives of 61-year-old Henry Grant, who died on a repatriation flight from New York, will have to request clearance from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to have his body returned.

Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said repatriation would have to go through a process, starting with a request for clearance.

Hinds said that request will go forward to the CMO which will begin the procedure for returning Grant's body to TT. As far as he was aware, up to Wednesday morning no such request had been sent to the CMO.

“When that reaches the CMO’s desk we will be able to facilitate as needed.”

Hinds said Grant’s death on the plane did not present any additional risk to the population.

“The current health measures being taken for the repatriation flights are designed to prevent the risk of importation of covid19, and by the nature of the mechanisms, will prevent the spread of most communicable diseases.

"If the information becomes available that there is additional risk to the passengers who were on the plane, they will be notified,” Hinds said.

Grant died on flight 3525, which left JFK International Airport on the evening of October 31.

While the flight was passing through Puerto Rican airspace, Grant became unconscious and could not be resuscitated. By the time the rerouted flight reached Puerto Rico, he was already dead.