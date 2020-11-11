Police looking for missing Mayaro man

Mayaro police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 30-year-old Statom Octave.

Octave, of Maloney Road, West Grand Lagoon Village, was last seen at home around 9 am on Monday.

A relative reported him missing on Tuesday morning.

Octave is of mixed descent, five foot 11 inches tall, slim-built, and light brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone who knows where Octave might be can contact the Mayaro police at 630-4333, 800-TIPS or 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.