One man dead, one wounded in Santa Cruz shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

Police said Nigel Carimbocas, 38, and another man, 20, were liming at Pan Jammers Pan Theatre at around 10.45 pm when a car drove near the gate.

A man got out, went inside and shot both men before running back to the car and driving off.

People living nearby heard the gunshots and took both men to hospital, where Carimbocas died while being treated.

The other man was shot once in the elbow.

Police said Carimbocas, of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was not known to them. They suspect the man he was liming with was the target of the gunman.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and Santa Cruz CID are continuing enquiries.