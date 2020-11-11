New chief cricket selector Mangalie vows equal treatment

Rajendra Mangalie - Newsday

NEW chairman of the national cricket selectors Rajendra Mangalie has vowed that every cricketer aspiring to represent TT at the senior level will be allowed to do so in a fair and transparent manner.

The former national cricketer was speaking after officially being named by the TT Cricket Board to head a panel that includes fellow past outstanding national players Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr.

Mangalie replaces former Test fast bowler Tony Gray as chairman of selectors. Gray occupied that position for the past two years. Kelly Jr comes in place of Keno Mason, who was not retained after one season.

The trio will be joined in the selection process by the coach of the team in consultation with the designated captain. The coach and captain have not been named yet for the upcoming season.

Looking forward, the well-known central Trinidad businessman brings a wealth of experience to the task of chief cricket selector but is anticipating a big challenge especially within the framework of the covid19 regulations.

He has also acknowledged the abundance of talent of the current crop of national cricketers, who are in line for selection in preparation for the regional cricket season which bowls off in February with the Super50 Cup tournament.

“I am obviously pleased with being asked to serve in the capacity of chief cricket selector. I believe that not only will my experience as a national cricketer will be brought to bear on my duty but I will be also relying on my connection with zonal and club cricket which comprise the foundation of the game,” said Mangalie in a TTCB media release.

He said that despite the setback of the covid19 pandemic which cut short both the Regional Four-Day Tournament in mid-March with two rounds to go, and local cricket competitions across the board, he is cautiously optimistic that the Red Force can go one better than their second place in the 2019-2020 CWI Four-Day tournament.

He said that he hopes that no cricketer will feel left out or believe that they have not been given fair consideration when the selection panel gets down to work, and once selected on the national team can be assured that they will be given ample time to prove their true worth.