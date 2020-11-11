Murdered man's daughter, 10, tells mom: We'll be okay

Nigel Carimbocas, 38, was shot dead while liming at Pan Jammers, pan tent in Santa Cruz on Tuesday night. Police suspect another man who was wounded during the shooting was the target of the gunman. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - SOCIAL MEDIA

The ten-year-old daughter of murdered veterinary technician Nigel Carimbocas is trying to comfort her mother and even said a prayer for his soul, her mother Nikeisha Carimbocas said on Wednesday.

Police said Carimbocas, 38, was liming with a 20-year-old man at the Pan Jammers panyard in Santa Cruz at around 10.45 pm on Tuesday when a man shot both of them before getting into a waiting car and driving off.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and took both men to hospital, where Carimbocas was declared dead.

The other man was shot once in the elbow.

Police said while a motive for the killing is still unclear, they suspect Carimbocas was at the wrong place at the wrong time and the other man was the target of the gunmen.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Carimbocas' widow said she was hurt and angry her husband was murdered for no reason, and did not understand how people could commit such crimes.

She said her 12-year-old son was distraught after hearing of his father's murder.

"My daughter is stronger. She said, 'Mommy, I said a prayer for him and we're going to be okay.'

"We've been married for 12 years.

"I'm angry at the youths over this senseless killing. It hurts not only me but his children. This senseless killing needs to stop."

Carimbocas said her husband was well-liked by everyone in their community and would remember him as a loving husband and devoted father.

Carimbocas' father Richard Mussio also said his son would be missed and described his murder as senseless.

"I feel very upset hearing about something like this. I don't know what to do. But he was a great son and he was liked by everyone."