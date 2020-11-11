Mr Solo's navigator Fusco is dead

Gino Fusco, left, of Mr Solo passed away on Wednesday morning. - COURTESY ROGER BELL

TEN-time Tobago Great Race winner Gino Fusco, throttleman of Mr Solo, died on Wednesday morning.

This was revealed by former TT Powerboat Association vice-president Roger Bell in a post to the fraternity’s Facebook page.

“The Powerboat Racing fraternity lost a gem of a person early this morning" he wrote. "Fusco was known for his sense of humour and pleasant demeanour.

“A legend in his own right, Gino has won ten Great Races between 1999-2017 racing alongside Ken Charles, Hayden Charles and Darin Marshall in Mr Solo. Gino will be missed. May he RIP.”

The association also posted a similar message in remembrance of the veteran throttleman.

“RIP Gino from the TTPBA and condolences to the family and Solo Race team. Gino was always cracking jokes and a pleasure to be around.”