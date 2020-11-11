Kamla: Proclaim procurement law before selling refinery

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on government not to sell any state assets, including the Petrotrin refinery and port facilities, without fully implementing and proclaiming the procurement legislation her government passed in 2015.

Persad-Bissessar said at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night Virtual Report that the legislation had been put in place to ensure the proper disposal of property to avoid corrupt deals from taking place.

Five years later, she said, it has been neither proclaimed nor implemented.

Noting a joint statement from several civil society groups including Amchan, the TTMA, the JCC, the TT Chamber, Fitun and others how disturbed they were by this lack of progress, Persad-Bissessar asked why government was dragging its feet in so doing, but was ready to sell out the people’s assets at the refinery and port, National Petroleum service stations and the Port Authority.

She accused government of fooling the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) into believing that it could sell the Guaracara Refinery and Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to the union’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd when it had no legal authority to do so.

“Government knew or ought to have known it could not sell the refinery."

She said the refinery and port assets were mortgaged for $1.173 billion, and asked whether Patriotic was told of this restriction on the sale.

Pointing out that Patriotic had initially offered an upfront cash payment of US$700 million for Guaracara but nothing for Paria, she said that figure had now been reduced to US$500 million and Patriotic was also asking for government to cover $26 million in fees and charges.

“Where is Patriotic getting $1 billion to purchase the refinery?” she asked, while querying the value of Paria, which owns the assets of the port, tank farms and pipelines.

She said it is her understanding the company had approached RBC for the purchase price of $500 million and Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura to provide the other $500 million.

Reading from a document she said was a memorandum of understanding signed between Patriotic and Trafigura to supply this country’s fuel demand, Persad-Bissessar said Trafigura had a troubled history and questioned government’s interest in doing business with such a company.

“You promised the workers they would own the refinery, but it is not just that you can’t sell it, but one of the conditions is that the refinery must be sold to Trafigura.

“So who would own the refinery? It would not be the workers, it would not be the people of TT. Why are we selling Paria to Trafigura, a company with a really, really troubled history with all kinds of deals? And who would hold the beneficial interest in the company? Which assets belong to the people of our country?”

She said the billion-dollar question government has to answer is, “Is it true that you already have a buyer lined up for the refinery within three months with the finances to purchase and restart the refinery?

“They (government) are just kicking the can down the road with Patriotic," she said in reference to government's rejection of its last offer and the decision by the Prime Minister to have the evaluation committee take a second look at the proposal.

"They (government) cannot sell (the refinery) to them and they (Patriotic) do not have the money for the financing and restarting of the refinery, given the restriction and condition.”

Charging that the review of the offer by the evaluation committee is nothing but a ruse, she said government has to come clean and say if it is going to sell the assets to Patriotic

She added, “Please tell the country how you going to pay $1.173 billion for loans that you owe. Where you have the assets being guaranteed for those loans that you took?”