Kamla calls on Imbert to say if banks, people's money at risk

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to say if some banks and citizen’s money are at risk.

Speaking during the United National Congress (UNC) Virtual Report on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said she is very disturbed by a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country’s banks are at risk.

She said she does not want to make public the report she has, because that has the potential to create a run on the banks, and this is the last thing the country needs at the moment.

Hence the reason, she said, why Imbert needs to tell the people if they should be disturbed by the IMF report “that there is something going wrong with the banks. That the banks do not have the level of risk they should have.

“If that is the case, I call on the government to tell us or, if you don’t, I will reveal the recent report I have. Tell us, are monies in our bank, the customers, clients, are they at risk?”

The IMF reported in its Financial System Stability Assessment (FSSA) that local banks may be facing potential vulnerabilities, after completing its Financial Stability Assessment Programme (FSAP) with TT on August 31.

The report said the banking system was well capitalised and liquid, but exposed to sovereign risk and potential liquidity risks stemming from non-bank financial entities in the group on the eve of the covid19 crisis.

It also noted that before covid19 there were vulnerabilities such as rise in household debts, a lack of supervisory independence and out-of-date regulatory frameworks, the sovereign-bank nexus and the absence of a macro-prudential toolkit and contagion risks between investment funds and banks.