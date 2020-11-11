N Touch
Kambon: Sawh's apology doesn't hold water

Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) director Khafra Kambon. -
Emancipation Support Committee director Khafra Kambon said he is not convinced by the apology of Dr Avinash Sawh.

Sawh apologised for his racially-charged rant which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Attorney Martin George speaks with his client Dr Avinash Sawh, who has apologised for a recent voice note that was posted to social media. - ROGER JACOB

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Kambon said while he hoped Sawh received professional, psychiatric help, he was also concerned for the well-being of patients under his care.

"In a situation like this where a man is a doctor and he has these feelings, is cause for concern.

"If I myself went to him for treatment, I wouldn't feel very comfortable knowing he felt that way about me."

Kambon also said a more practical response from Sawh was necessary.

