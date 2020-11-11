Kambon: Sawh's apology doesn't hold water

Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) director Khafra Kambon. -

Emancipation Support Committee director Khafra Kambon said he is not convinced by the apology of Dr Avinash Sawh.

Sawh apologised for his racially-charged rant which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Kambon said while he hoped Sawh received professional, psychiatric help, he was also concerned for the well-being of patients under his care.

"In a situation like this where a man is a doctor and he has these feelings, is cause for concern.

"If I myself went to him for treatment, I wouldn't feel very comfortable knowing he felt that way about me."

Kambon also said a more practical response from Sawh was necessary.