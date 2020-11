House names MPs to 20 committees

ANNOUNCEMENTS: House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George makes announcements during the sitting on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - Parliament

SPEAKER Bridgid Annisette-George on Monday in the House of Representatives named the MPs who will sit on the various committees in the Twelfth Parliament constituted after the August general election.

An equal number of members of each committee will be nominated by the Senate and soon be announced by Senate President Christine Kangaloo. The MPs are:

Public Accounts Committee:

Davendranath Tancoo, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Adrian Leonce, Roger Monroe.

Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee:

Rushton Paray, Fitzgerald Hinds, Keith Scotland, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Joint Select Committees (JSCs):

Public Administration and Appropriations:

Bridgid Annisette-George (chairman), Dr Lackram Bodoe, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Stephen McClashie, Lisa Morris-Julian.

Parliamentary Broadcasting:

Bridgid Annisette-George (chairman), Vandana Mohit, Symon de Nobriga, Shamfa Cudjoe.

Government Assurances:

Bridgid Annisette-George (vice-chairman), Arnold Ram, Adrian Leonce, Lisa Morris-Julian.

National Security:

Dr Roodal Moonilal, Fitzgerald Hinds, Keith Scotland, Ayanna Webster-Roy.

Energy Affairs:

Anita Haynes, Colm Imbert, Stuart Young, Marvin Gonzales.

Foreign Affairs:

Rodney Charles, Brian Manning, Terrence Deyalsingh, Shamfa Cudjoe.

Human Rights, Equality and Diversity:

Barry Padarath, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Lisa Morris-Julian, Esmond Forde.

Finance and Legal Affairs:

Dinesh Rambally, Keith Scotland, Marvin Gonzales, Terrence Deyalsingh.

Land and Physical Infrastructure:

Saddam Hosein, Kennedy Richards, Lisa Morris-Julian, Symon de Nobriga.

Social Services and Public Administration:

Rudranath Indarsingh, Esmond Forde, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Roger Monroe.

Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities:

Khadijah Ameen, Lisa Morris-Julien, Esmond Forde, Ayanna Webster-Roy.

State Enterprises:

David Lee, Foster Cummings, Stephen Mc Clashie, Adrian Leonce.

Cannabis Control Bill, 2020:

Faris Al Rawi, Stuart Young, Fitzgerald Hinds, Terrence Deyalsingh, Rushton Paray, Dr Rai Ragbir.

Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020:

Camille Robinson-Regis, Foster Cummings, Faris Al-Rawi, Shamfa Cudjoe, Rudranath Indarsingh, Dinesh Rambally.

JSC on Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Govt Reform) Bill, 2020:

Camille Robinson-Regis, Lisa Morris-Julian, Esmond Forde, Keith Scotland, Khadijah Ameen, Vandana Mohit.

Representation of the People (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2020:

Camille Robinson-Regis, Colm Imbert, Shamfa Cudjoe, Fitzgerald Hinds, Saddam Hosein, Davendranath Tancoo.

Fisheries Management (No. 2) Bill, 2020:

Stephen McClashie, Shamfa Cudjoe, Kennedy Richards, Brian Manning, Ravi Ratiram, Rushton Paray.

Shipping Bill, 2020:

Keith Scotland, Lisa Morris-Julian, Marvin Gonzales, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Dinesh Rambally, Davendranath Tancoo.