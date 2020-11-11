Court to facilitate online access for accused people in Tobago

ACCUSED people on bail in Tobago with no access to internet or online facilities will be accommodated at the Tobago High Court on the days their matters are called.

This assurance was given by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at a virtual hearing on Wednesday after one of the accused in a matter before him was not present for the proceedings.

The judge was told that the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority’s public defenders’ office cannot accommodate accused people at their office in Tobago and because of this, Anroy Manswell could not be present when his case was called.

St Clair-Douglas said he has been making inquiries to determine if accused people could go to the courthouse in Tobago, and the request was likely to be favourable. However, he said measures that would have to be put in place to accommodate them.

Newsday understands while there are no virtual access customer (VAC) centres in Tobago to facilitate those who have no access to virtual court hearings, the judiciary accommodates them at the High Court, once ample notice is given so that arrangements can be made in keeping with the covid19 rules.

Arrangements were made for Maxwell to go to the courthouse for his next virtual hearing on December 19.

Several other matters were also adjourned to dates in December to allow attorneys to finalise details.

In one of them, one of the accused has accepted a maximum sentence indication on what his sentence is likely to be if he chooses to plead guilty, and has also agreed to pay compensation to his victim for grievous bodily harm.

In another matter, of wounding with intent, the judge was told the accused wanted an in-person jury trial. That matter was adjourned to December 15.

On the same day a trial for kidnapping will also come up for hearing. In the latter, prosecutor Indira Chinebas told the judge the victim lived in the Philippines and Interpol was trying to liaise with the authorities there to have him available to give evidence.

She said because of the covid19 pandemic there were delays in getting a response but Interpol was trying to get the situation sorted out.