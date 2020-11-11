Concentrate on the bigger issues, people

THE EDITOR: It amazes me (to say the least) to read about the nonsensical and ridiculous comments by some of our well-known politicians about a small matter like a congratulatory message sent to US president-elect Joe Biden.

We must remember that there will be messages coming in from dozens of countries all over the world because it has been a crucial election not only for the US but for world affairs. America has some kind of impact on almost all other countries, from China to Afghanistan to Israel to Venezuela and even little TT.

How many different ways are there to say congratulations or “you ran a good campaign” or even “nice choice for a vice president?” There must be and will be overlapping of comments.

Now I'm not making excuses for anyone but is this a big thing? Don't we have more important matters to attend to? For the people who get these message, do you think they have the time to browse all of them and compare them to see which are similar and which are different?

Come on, TT, it's time to grow up and concentrate on the bigger issues which affect our people and country. This is the only way we can get out of the Third World status hanging around our necks like an albatross.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas