Cocorite man charged with beating boy, 14, with iron

A 37-year-old Cocorite man was expected to appear in before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday for the physical assault of a teenager.

The man was arrested on November 9 and the charge was laid against him on Tuesday for cruelty towards the 14-year-old boy.

The boy reported that he and his siblings were dropped off at the man’s home to spend some time. While at the house, the man's dog attacked the victim’s six-year-old sister and the victim chased it away.

The boy said the man became upset and scolded him. The child then answered the man, who hit him several times with an iron bar and knocked him unconscious.

He took the child to the St James Health Facility, where doctors contacted the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

The investigation was carried out by W/Supt George, ASP Sookdeo and Sgt Aroon.