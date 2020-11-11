Captain, DJ granted $15,000 bail for boatride

Two men were granted $15,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace on Tuesday after they were charged with operating a party boat, in breach of the Public Health Ordinance.

Boat captain Damian Lee, 38, of Pierre Road, Las Cuevas, and Trevor Best, a DJ from Celestine Trace, Maraval, will appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on January 12, 2021.

A police report said the Coast Guard intercepted the party boat on Sunday with 76 people on board.

The vessel was escorted to Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, where 40 women and 36 men were handed over to the Carenage police. They were then taken to the Central Police Station, Port of Spain, where they were documented and released pending further investigations.

The Public Health Ordinance prohibits party boat rides and large gatherings.