Bar owners: Gov’t killing hospitality industry

Bar Owners Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) president Teron Mohan. - SUREASH CHOLAI

President of the Barkeepers and Operators Association (BOATT) Teron Mohan said the Government is “killing” the hospitality industry in TT.

Mohan said this is going to pose a very big problem for TT in the very near future.

“They are killing hospitality in this country. They are killing it in a very grave way.”

In a phone interview with Newsday on Sunday, Mohan said the association is gravely disappointed when asked about current restrictions for bars remaining in place. As it stands, patrons are not allowed to gather nor consume drinks at bar premises.

Mohan said bars were closing at a rapid rate with more than 300 bars and restaurants now permanently closed.

“Businesses are being shut down and it seems that this reality is not being understood.

“Whatever the Government’s behind-the-door motivation is for the sector, I really don’t know but it seems like an outright slap in the face,” Mohan said.

He said there were clear regional examples of innovative measures being taken to keep the industry going like in St Lucia, Barbados and Grenada.

Mohan said it comes down now to the members of the association speaking for themselves.

“A lot of the bar wonders have expressed their concerns and their grievances and there is a lot of turmoil that is brewing. They are angry, fed up and frustrated. It is bills after bills. The cost of living does not change.”

He asked if the Government was happy frustrating a sector which employs hundreds of thousands of people.

“They have their stance against alcohol but it is a very vague stance. I don’t know how they believe bars and restaurants used to operate years ago before covid was a thing.”

Mohan said people would find other means of drinking and liming in an uncontrolled environment.

“People in this country have shown that time and time again. If you can’t go to the bar to do it where all measures are in place in a bar to contain the rate of infection or contain the spread of this thing... they go to the beaches, parks and they will find other places for it to happen.

He said house limes were happening constantly and people would find a way to go about life and maintain the social happenings.

He said no one can monitor the control in someone’s home but the bars and restaurants put themselves out very openly and transparently so it can be controlled from point A to B.

“But you keep egging us and dragging your feet on us. Every two weeks is something new.”