24 new covid19 cases detected, no deaths

The number of active cases of covid19 continues to decrease, with the total now being 509.

Twenty-four new cases have been detected.

There have been no deaths between November 8 and 10, so the total remains at 111.

The Health Ministry’s release on Wednesday evening said three of the 24 new cases are people who were recently repatriated.

Two people have been discharged from public health facilities and 44 community cases have recovered.

There are 32 people in hospital: 20 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive care unit. There are ten patients at the Caura Hospital, one person at the Arima General Hospital and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort.

There are 29 patients in step-down facilities, 17 at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and 12 at UWI, Debe. There are 150 people in state quarantine facilities, and 424 people in home self-isolation.

Since March there has been a total of 5,904 cases and 5,284 patients have recovered.