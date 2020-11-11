14 Days of Divali: The practice of fasting

FASTING is a practice that is embraced by many of the world's religions. It is a discipline that is observed in many forms from the strict dawn-to-dusk fasts practised by Muslims during the sacred month of Ramadan, to the Christian practice of abstaining from meat and alcohol during the season of Lent, to the many periods of fasting practised by Hindus throughout the year.

Divali is one such time when we are likely to encounter those who are engaged in fasting as an act of spiritual devotion.

Hinduism is a vast and varied religion with room for diversity within its philosophy, with no universal creed or fixed rules of daily practice. Here in the Caribbean, it is common for Hindus to fast for several weeks (usually three or more) leading up to Divali. During fasting, many Hindus abstain from eating meat or meat products, including fish, eggs, and poultry, as well as alcoholic beverages. Many will keep their fast even after Divali, until the end of the month of kartik (the eight month of the Hindu calendar).

Fasting is as much a physical discipline as it is an act of spiritual cleansing. It helps to put one’s body and mind in a state which makes it more receptive to communion with the divine. Just as houses are thoroughly cleaned to welcome the goddess Lakshmi – the bestower of wealth and prosperity – and to create an ambience of purity, light, and happiness, so are minds and bodies called upon to be cleansed and made ready to receive the blessings of the season.

Yet, to embrace a vegetarian diet does not necessarily mean that one has to forsake enjoyment of food. A tremendous variety of delicious vegetable-based dishes have sprung forth from the Hindu and Buddhist cultures that are found in the Indian subcontinent and throughout South East Asia. One way to prepare vegetables is to make pakoras, or deep-fried vegetable fritters. They are delicious when served with chutney or any other tasty dipping sauce that you may have available.

Vegetable Pakoras

Recipe from the soon-to-be-released book The Culinary Heritage of Trinbago by Jassie Singh

Ingredients

1 lb ground channa (or besan)

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tbs oil

1½ cups water

Oil for deep frying

Suggested Vegetables:

Young spinach leaves, chopped (leaves from approximately 5-6 stalks)

10-15 pimiento peppers, (seeded and roughly chopped) mixed with 2 medium onions, roughly chopped

Boiled potatoes, cubed mixed with ½ cup garden peas (green peas)

Boiled chataigne seeds, halved

Chopped banana peppers – if you dare, since these can be quite hot!

A combination of any of the above vegetables can also be used.

Directions

1) Mix the dry ingredients together with about 1¼ cups water. Allow to rest for 20-30 minutes, to allow ground channa to absorb water and flavours. More water may be added if the mixture seems dry. Add your choice of vegetables and mix well.

2) Heat oil to medium hot. Test by dropping a bit of batter into hot oil. When it browns, oil is ready. Shape 2” balls with bits of vegetables in each; drop into hot oil. Lower heat a bit after pakoras start to get brown, to ensure they are cooked through.

3) Drain on absorbent paper. Serve with chutney of choice, or an easy mix of ketchup and pepper sauce, which makes a delicious dip.

Batter Dipped Pakoras

Recipe from the soon to be released book The Culinary Heritage of Trinbago by Jassie Singh

Ingredients

½ lb ground channa (besan)

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tsp water

1 cup water

Suggested Vegetables

• Whole spinach leaves

• Cauliflower florets

• Strips/Cubes of boiled potatoes

• Onion rings

• Whole pimiento peppers

• Whole banana peppers

Directions

1) Mix all ingredients for batter together, reserving about one ounce of water. Allow to rest for half hour, then stir before adding the balance of water; the aim is a batter thin enough to coat vegetables, but not watery.

2) Heat oil to medium hot. Drop a bit of batter into oil to test ready readiness; when it is brown, oil is ready. Dip vegetable into batter, allowing excess to drain into batter, and drop into hot oil.

3) Cook until brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Serve with any chutney.