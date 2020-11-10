Walsh learns from Afghan ace spinner Khan

HAYDEN Walsh said he was in “awe” of fellow leg spinner Rashid Khan during the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, saying he tried to take away elements of the Afghan’s game.

Walsh is a member of the West Indies T20 squad preparing to play New Zealand in a three-match T20 series from November 27 to 30 in New Zealand.

Walsh and Khan were team-mates during the 2020 CPL for the Barbados Tridents. Khan, despite being only 22 years old, has grabbed 326 wickets in 236 career T20 matches and is one of the most respected bowlers in the world.

“I really was in awe of Rashid Khan and having him around. He taught me a few grips and few of his googlies that he has in his armoury,” Walsh told journalists on Zoom, on Sunday.

Walsh said despite getting pointers from Khan he has to play his own game.

“One thing I took away was that I am a different bowler from Rashid Khan and I probably need to be myself sometimes.”

He added, “His mentality (is great). I love how he is positive and he is always up for a fight and he never backs down.”

After being the 2019 CPL MVP, Walsh had a disappointing 2020 campaign as he snatched seven wickets in ten matches. In the 2019 CPL, Walsh was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in nine matches.

Walsh has lofty goals for himself as he believes he is the number one leg spinner in the West Indies.

“I definitely see myself as the premier leg spinner (in the region) because I turn the ball, I have a googly (and) a slider and I just think it's my variations that just make me a step ahead and also I am not afraid to use my variations. If I do get hit I get hit, but I am not afraid to use my armoury.”

West Indies have been in quarantine since arriving in New Zealand on October 29.

Walsh has found a way to stay busy during the quarantine. “There are some tough days where you are just like, ‘Man I probably want to go home right now.’ I’ve tried to keep myself occupied with a bit of painting. I’ve had a few pieces that I have put up on my Instagram stories. We are now able to go in each other’s room, so I’ve tried to go into someone’s room and have a chat if things get a little too boring. There are tough days and there are some okay days. I am sure it will get better when we go out.”

West Indies have been training in small groups because of covid19, but the players who arrived in New Zealand on October 29 are expected to end their quarantine later this week.

The Windies players who are competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), including West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, will join their team-mates following the IPL. The IPL final featuring Pollard’s Mumbai Indians and Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals will be played on Tuesday.