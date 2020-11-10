Wallerfield man on wounding charge gets bail

AN ARIMA magistrate granted $200,000 bail on Monday to a 23-year-old Wallerfield man charged with chopping another man.

Anil Ramgoolam faced magistrate Cheron Raphael virtually charged with wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. He was not called up to plea.

The charge stemmed from an incident last week Wednesday at Wallerfield where a 54-year-old man was chopped on his head. The man was hospitalised and later discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope.

Officers under the supervision of Snr Supt Ramkhelawan and including PC Ramdhanie and WPC Augustus investigated and later arrested a man. Attorney Terry Boyer represented him the accused while Insp Valerie Leon prosecuted.

In applying for bail, Boyer told the magistrate that his client is married and has two young children to care for. The magistrate granted bail and adjourned the case to December 7.