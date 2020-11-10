Trinis held in Venezuela with guns, ammo

A photo montage issued by the Guardia Nacional Bolivariana authorities in Venezuela showing two men, said to be Trinis, detained in Venezuela with guns and ammunition. - GNB

VENEZUELAN authorities detained two Trini men on Monday with guns and ammunition in the community of Siaguani Antonio Díaz, a municipality of the Delta Amacuro state.

Tane Tanae, a Tucupita-based media house, quoted from a tweet posted on Monday from the official Twitter account of the Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (Bolivarian National Guard) about the arrest.

The two men were aboard a boat with two outboard engines. They had several fuel cannisters, the report said. As of mid-morning on Tuesday, officials did not give any additional information.