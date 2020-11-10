Search intensifies for missing diver

Reinaldo Novoa Jr

The air, sea and land search for missing diver Reinaldo Novoa resumed on Tuesday.

Several teams, including pilots, divers, boatsmen, and fishermen, gave “live” updates on the rescue effort via social media throughout the day.

They were continuously checking buoys and platforms off the east and north coasts of Trinidad and made several flights throughout the day between Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.

The update said teams were also doing a concentrated search based on predicted drifts as well as flyby on isolated beaches on the north coast and other areas.

The 66-year-old retired nurse was last seen at 11 am on Sunday off the coast of Manzanilla, where he went alone for an open dive.

Up to Tuesday afternoon, the teams were also searching sheltered areas “in case he came ashore and was looking for a cool place to rest and keep dry.”

There were foot patrols in several areas like Fishing Pond Beach, Matura beach and North Oropouche River mouth.

Novoa is a father of two from Westmoorings and a pharmacy representative.

Both his sons were actively involved in the rescue efforts.

The police Air Support Unit, the NGO Search and Rescue PHI Americas Ltd, the Air Guard, TT and Grenada Coast Guard, Bristow Caribbean Ltd, Royal Navy, BPTT, friends and relatives joined in the search. Many people have taken to social media to pray for Novoa’s safe return.