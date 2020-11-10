Preysal man held at home with guns, ammo, cash

SEIZED: Cash and guns seized at a man's Preysal home on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

POLICE have arrested a 49-year-old Preysal man after they found him in his home with an assortment of guns and ammunition as well as cash comprising foreign and local currencies on Monday.

A release from police on Tuesday said that officers from Port of Spain and Central divisions went to the man’s home in Lower Couva Road, Preysal with a warrant to search for guns and ammunition. The police found 72 shotgun cartridges and 78 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police also found US$39,860, TT$23,500 and CAN$900 which they seized in accordance with Section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act. Insps Grant and Bruno, Sgt Austin and Cpls Durity and Charles led the search.

The man is the holder of a Firearms User’s Licence but police said he was only authorised to have two shotguns, two pistols and a specific amount of ammunition. Police confiscated all items, including the licensed guns.

The officers took the man to the Four Roads Police Station, pending further investigations led by Sgt Austin. Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Smith and ASP Henry co-ordinated the exercise.

Officers from the Financial Investigations Branch, Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit, Western Division Task Force, Western Division Operations, Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force and the Canine Unit were also involved in the exercise.