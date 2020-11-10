Police to intensify public health enforcement

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol on Frederick Street in Port of Spain, last month. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The police will take a new, refreshed approach to enforcing the public health regulations after reports of people flouting the law by not wearing masks or observing physical distancing in public.

A police media release on Tuesday said despite repeated pleas and warnings from the police, many people were relaxed and did not adhere to public health measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The release also reported that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will return to office after two weeks in quarantine and will visit high-visibility areas to ensure the public obey the regulations.

"It is not that I am going after people and giving them tickets where the fine is $1,000. But they must be responsible at this time, as two of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus are to wear your mask and maintain social distancing. That was not the case last weekend," Griffith said.

Griffith also noted that thousands visited Maracas Beach last weekend and no tickets were issued, citing several social media posts showing people not wearing masks in public, and large gatherings of people in St James, Woodbrook and Carenage.

The release said 1,573 tickets were issued and 78 people arrested for breaching the regulations over the past two months.

The public is urged to call the police if they have information on large gatherings of people outside bars.