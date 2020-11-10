Philip, it's not a crime

THE EDITOR: A recent letter by Philip Ayoung-Chee questions the official verdict that instructing a boy to pick up rubbish in the rain was not a crime.

Seriously, how did we ever get to this point that every little act of disciplining is viewed as a potential crime?

And just to be clear, this is not to minimise real abuse that some children suffer. On the other hand, we must stop being afraid of every little shadow.

Boy, how sensitive we've become. As a little boy I enjoyed playing in the rain; if picking up rubbish provided the excuse, so be it. Now, it's a crime?

Even if it were a form of punishment, what's the big deal that people want to see the "perpetrators" punished? No wonder our soft-candle children, who will get sick if they get wet, are growing up with a sense of entitlement but can't do a blessed thing. No backbone.

Then, again, if it's now a crime to show your face in public, how heinous it must be to force a "child" to pick up rubbish.

And amidst all this, the double, triple and quadruple murders per day continue but, apparently, that is the least of our worries, if we are to believe the Police Commissioner.

He is so enraged that a magistrate freed a few people who dared to show their faces in public that he has time and energy to appeal the ruling.

I suppose since he doesn't have a clue about curbing murders he can appear to be more "successful" going after "covid19 criminals" and "weed planters," two groups of people who pose no danger whatsoever to anyone.

What a disappointment.

A CHARLES

via e-mail