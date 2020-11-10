Passengers being held to ransom

THE EDITOR: I draw attention to the situation with the Public Transport Service Corporation given the reduction in the number of passenger per bus during this time of covid19.

I travel from Curepe. Imagine my dismay when I stand there waiting for a bus and see those from Malabar, La Horquetta and other parts in the East pass without stopping, even though there are plenty empty seats. How is it economical to run a service like that?

I watched a bus bound for Arima loading passengers at City Gate. After it was filled, there were still passengers waiting. Imagine these people had to wait another hour before another bus was dispatched.

There was a day I needed to go to the Mount Hope Hospital. The bus driver refused me because he said he only wanted passengers travelling directly to City Gate. My wife who was going to City Gate boarded the bus and called me later to tell me the bus had dropped off passengers at the Mount Hope Hospital.

What is the reasoning behind this method of operating? Why is the travelling public being held to ransom?

I am calling on the Minister of Transport to look into this and rectify the dispatching of buses to alleviate the stress on the travelling public.

GEORGE EARL MARTIN

via e-mail