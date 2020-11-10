Mother of missing Carenage teen begs for him to come home

Tyrese Williams, 16, was last seen at his mother's Arima home on Monday afternoon. His mother is calling on the public to assist them in finding him. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA -

The relatives and friends of 16-year-old Tyrese Williams have joined the police in searching for him after he disappeared from his mother's home in Arima on Monday afternoon.

Williams, a student of St Mary's College (CIC) in Port of Spain, left behind his cellphone – and a letter to his parents in which he described being under "pressure."

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Williams' mother Keisha Medina said she was not aware of any stress he might have been experiencing and made an emotional plea for him to come home.

"I just want him to know his family loves him and we are not upset. We just want him to come back home.

"The letter said that we didn't know what he's going through and he feels pressured by us (his parents) and he will give us what we want. We had normal adolescent issues with him, but he never told us he was feeling any way."

Medina said Williams lived with his father in Carenage but was visiting her home up to Sunday, when he disappeared.

She also said he has never run away from home before and seldom travels without one of his parents.

She said friends and teachers from CIC have also circulated Williams' picture on social media to raise awareness of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on where Tyrese Williams might be is asked to conta ct to the police at 999.