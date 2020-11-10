Moruga boy, 8, who was shot still in hospital

Travis Floyd. -

EIGHT-year-old Travis Floyd, who was shot at his Moruga home, is still recovering at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Relatives said they are happy with his progress and are thankful he is out of danger.

Floyd who was shot in the leg, has had surgery twice. Doctors said his leg was fractured in three places.

He is a standard two pupil of the Fifth Company AC School. Floyd lives with his mother and two-year-old brother at Fifth Company Village.

At about 10 pm last week Wednesday, while Floyd was eating a bowl of cereal in the living room of the family’s wooden home, a man wearing a hoodie walked into the yard and started shooting.

The man ran to the road and got into a car, which drove off.

Floyd's mother was cooking and his brother was asleep, and only Floyd was injured.