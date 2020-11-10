Mitchell: Trinidad and Tobago culture is not dying

(centre) Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, with competition winners; 1st place winner(Primary) Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu School and 1st place winner(Secondary) Paris Coutain of St Joseph Secondary School, alongside Dr. Vijay Ramlal-Rai, President of the National Chutney Foundation of T&T and Marceline Peters, Curriculum Co-ordinator(Visual & Performing Arts) The prize giving ceremony for the School's Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch 2020, held at the VIP Lounge of the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell has encouraged students to continue to grow and contribute to Trinidad and Tobago's culture.

Mitchell was speaking at a prize-giving ceremony at the VIP Lounge of the National Carnival Commission, for this year’s Schools’ Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

He said the ministry will continue to keep TT’s various art forms alive.

He thanked the National Chutney Foundation, teachers, and parents for investing their time and resources in culture.

“Let no one say that the culture of TT is dying,” he said.

The competition, which has been running since 2012, is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education and sees students competing in primary and secondary categories. Songs must have good, positive lyrical content which is developmental and knowledgeable.

Competition chairman Dr Vijay Ramlal-Rai said the team is considering hosting the competition virtually next year in keeping with the new normal.

Mitchell said he looks forward to the organisers innovating in the competition.