Mitchell: Trinidad and Tobago culture is not dying

(centre) Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, with competition winners; 1st place winner(Primary) Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu School and 1st place winner(Secondary) Paris Coutain of St Joseph Secondary School, alongside Dr. Vijay Ramlal-Rai, President of the National Chutney Foundation of T&T and Marceline Peters, Curriculum Co-ordinator(Visual & Performing Arts) The prize giving ceremony for the School's Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch 2020, held at the VIP Lounge of the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell has encouraged students to continue to grow and contribute to Trinidad and Tobago's culture.

Mitchell was speaking at a prize-giving ceremony at the VIP Lounge of the National Carnival Commission, for this year’s Schools’ Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition.

He said the ministry will continue to keep TT’s various art forms alive.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell presents a trophy to 1st place winner of the primary school category of the School's Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch 2020, Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu School. The prize giving ceremony was held at the VIP Lounge of the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

He thanked the National Chutney Foundation, teachers, and parents for investing their time and resources in culture.

“Let no one say that the culture of TT is dying,” he said.

The competition, which has been running since 2012, is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education and sees students competing in primary and secondary categories. Songs must have good, positive lyrical content which is developmental and knowledgeable.

Paris Coutain of St Joseph Secondary School, holds his trophy for placing first in the secondary school category of the School's Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch 2020, held at the VIP Lounge of the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Mackhadyon Charles of Miracles Ministries, collects his prize for the "People's Choice" from Shahad Ali Public Relations Officer of Unicomer Trinidad Ltd. - ROGER JACOB

1st place winner (Primary) Avindha Singh of Tamana Hindu School at the prize giving ceremony for the School's Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch 2020, held at the VIP Lounge of the Queen Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Competition chairman Dr Vijay Ramlal-Rai said the team is considering hosting the competition virtually next year in keeping with the new normal.

Mitchell said he looks forward to the organisers innovating in the competition.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell poses with 1st place winner(Secondary) Paris Coutain of St Joseph Secondary School, alongside Dr. Vijay Ramlal-Rai President of the National Chutney Foundation of T&T. - ROGER JACOB

