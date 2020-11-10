Missing teen returns home

Tyrese Williams, 16, returned home after his mother reported him missing on Monday. - SOCIAL MEDIA

Less than a day after he disappeared, 16-year-old Tyrese Williams returned to his mother's Arima home on Tuesday morning.

Williams, a student of St Mary's College (CIC) in Port of Spain, reportedly left behind his cellphone and a letter to his parents in which he described being under "pressure" on Monday afternoon.

Williams' mother Keisha Medina, via her Facebook account, asked for help to find her son. She posted pictures and asked the public to contact her or the police if they knew where he might be.

Hours later, Medina posted that Williams had returned home safely and thanked the public for their assistance.

Contacted for comment Medina said she was relieved Williams was safe.

"He came home on his own in Arima, around 10 am. At the moment everything is okay."

Some of Williams' classmates and teachers from CIC helped circulate his photo on social media calling for the public's assistance in finding him.