Man charged with stealing $75,000, phone cards from ex-boss

A Morvant man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday to answer charges of breaking and entering and larceny after he allegedly stole cash and phone cards from his former employer.

Police said Joshua Liverpool, of Almond Drive, Morvant, was charged after he allegedly broke into the CAZ All in One store on Saddle Road, San Juan, on March 2.

Liverpool reportedly stole $75,000 and $800 worth of phone cards.

He was granted bail with surety of $100,000.

Police said the owners of the store viewed CCTV footage of the robbery and recognised Liverpool as one of the two men who broke into the store.

He worked there from 2017-2020.

Police arrested Liverpool last Wednesday and charged him on Saturday.