Estwick: WI openers key in Test series

Roddy Estwick -

WEST Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said the opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell must negate the swinging deliveries in the early stages of the innings which will allow the regional team to lay a solid batting platform.

The openers are part of the West Indies team preparing to play New Zealand in a two-match Test series bowling off on December 3 in New Zealand.

Brathwaite and Campbell, who have opened the batting together since they were West Indies Under-19 players, did not deliver with solid partnerships in the West Indies tour of England in June and July.

Brathwaite showed glimpses of his ability to value his wicket. The right-hander scored 176 runs in England at an average of 29.33 in the three-match Test series.

Left-handed Campbell could only manage 84 runs at an average of 16.80.

“A key thing that is going to be (crucial) in New Zealand as well (is) the openers have to give us good starts because the ball will swing for a few overs in New Zealand,” Estwick told journalists on Zoom, on Monday.

“You got to make sure you ride that swing out, you cover that swing and you lay a platform for the batters coming in, so it is going to be very important that John and Kraigg gets us off to good starts.”

After a miserable outing in England, Campbell will be eager to show he belongs on the international stage.

Estwick credited Campbell’s work ethic. “John is very important to us…we had a look at some of the technical areas that we think they (batsmen) need to improve and John is working on it. John is a very talented batsman.”

Estwick is calling on Campbell to be disciplined and convert his starts when he gets into the twenties and thirties.

“I read an article from Kraigg Brathwaite that says he loves batting with John because they have come through youth cricket together…so they’ve got some kind of chemistry. But the chemistry stops now. It is all about performance and making sure that we get off to good starts.”

Estwick said West Indies must be ready for the New Zealand fast bowling attack. “You’ve got to be up for a fight here in New Zealand. There is no hiding place.”