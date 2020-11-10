Councillor: Woodford Square to reopen when CMO gives green light

Woodford Square remains locked in keeping with public health regulations. - ROGER JACOB

THE Port of Spain Corporation will not reopen the Woodford Square in Port of Spain until instructed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Roshan Parasram.

Hillan Morean, councillor for St Ann’s River North, said on Monday, in keeping with national public health regulations, the square was closed and will remain closed until given permission to do so.

Trees and large branches have fallen in the square in recent months after heavy winds and rain. In February, the corporation closed the square to cut down and remove 13 trees after an incident in January when a fallen tree injured a Venezuelan couple.

“Any concerns with the trees, we addressed by cordoning off the area and abating (or) removing the threat,” said Morean.

He said the corporation is preparing an application for environmental preservation in the city to the Green Fund, a grant facility which focuses on environmental conservation.

Morean also said work on the 150-year-old Aphrodite fountain has been recommended as part of the corporation’s upcoming development programme for the 2020/2021 financial year.

“The fountain is a project that requires skilled artisanal work,” he said.

Restoration has been ongoing for some time, including repairs to the water pump as the fountain was not working. The statue of Aphrodite, Eros and a group of Nerids has already been restored and repainted.