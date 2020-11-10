Claxton Bay's Kishore Boodram dies

Family and friends visted Jemma Boodram, wife of the deceased Kishore Boodram, President of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, during an interview with Newsday at her home on Tuesday, Boodram died at hospital on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

His community is mourning the death of Kishore Boodram, president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association.

Boodram, 64, who had been a fisherman for 50 years, died on Monday morning at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Relatives said Boodram had a kidney infection and had been in hospital for the past two weeks.

When Newsday visited his Claxton Bay home, relatives and residents were in tears.

Boodram's widow Jemma said her husband began complaining of abdominal pain two weeks ago and was taken to the hospital, where doctors said one kidney was damaged.

He was given medication and after a few days he began to make progress. But last week Boodram had a relapse and developed a high temperature. She said the doctors did everything they could to save him, but and he died at 10.20 am on Monday.

Boodram was the father of Renuka, 33, and Sanjay, 16.

Renuka said her father was one of a kind and everyone in Claxton Bay loved and respected him.

“He was not only the president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, but he was a father to all young fishermen and the wider community. He was always there standing up for a good cause.”

At the nearby Claxton Bay Fishing Facilities fishermen said they were still in shock. Many of them had expected Boodram to recover quickly, as they described him as a strong man.

They said Boodram taught most of them how to fish and earn a living.

“I will never forget him.” said a tearful Roger Francis, 48.

Francis said he started fishing at 16 and Boodram has taken him under his wing.

“I use to break school and come by the fishing facility and lime, and he spoke to me and told me to do something with myself and become someone. If it was not for him, I would have been on the streets. Boodram taught me everything I know about fishing."

Boodram will be cremated at the Shore of Peace in La Romaine on Wednesday, after a funeral at the family’s home.

His body will be taken past the Claxton Bay Fishing Facility, which relatives said was his second home.