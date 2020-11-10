Carter splashes to double silver in Hungary

Olympic bound swimmer Dylan Carter. - ROGER JACOB

OLYMPIC-BOUND swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to double silver and set two national records on match day ten of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Hungary on Tuesday.

At the Duna Arena in Budapest, the Los Angeles Current (LAC) swimmer clocked 50.11 seconds in the men’s 100m backstroke to capture runner-up spot. LAC teammate Ryan Murphy won gold in 49.93s while Cali Condors’ Radoslaw Kawecki (50.17s) rounded off the top-three finishers.

In the men’s 50m backstroke skins, Carter (24.99s) once again finished in silver-medal position behind eventual winner Murphy (24.18s). A skins event is a fast-paced series of back-to-back races on a knockout basis, with the last two remaining swimmers racing each other in a head-to-head final race.

After qualifying third fastest (23.28s) of the eight swimmers in round one, Carter advanced to the final by clocking the second fastest (23.93s) time in round two. In the final, however, Murphy again got the better of Carter.

Additionally, the TT athlete also produced record-breaking performances in 4x100m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

In the former, Carter and his LAC teammates Apostolus Christou, Tomoe Hvas and Andrew Seliskar finished seventh in 3:12.52. The TT swimmer swam the opening leg in 46.56 seconds and clocked the fastest time of the four.

His dominant display saw him wipe away George Bovell III’s 16-year record of 47.06s. Bovell is TT’s only five-time Olympic swimmer, and earned bronze in the 200m medley at the 2004 Summer Games.

Cali Condors went on to win this event in 3:05.52. Another LAC team was third in 3:06.99.

Carter then produced another national record-breaking performance in the men’s 100m butterfly by finishing seventh in 50.70s. This was also a personal best time for the 26-year old, who also bettered Joshua McLeod’s time of 52.81s, set in 2012.

In other races on match day nine (Monday), LAC finished eighth in the men’s 4x100m medley relay. Carter, Christou, Will Licon and Marco Ferreira clocked 3:28.40. LAC also fielded another team for this event which went on to win in 3:21.26.

After 39 events on Monday, LAC finished in second position on the table with 495 points. Cali Condors topped the field with 558pts while London Roar (398pts) and Aqua Centurions (255pts) rounded off the top four.

ISL action resumes on November 14-15.