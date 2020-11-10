Burris to assist PDP behind the scenes

PDP leader Watson Duke, left, and Tashia Grace Burris, who unsuccessfully fought the Tobago East and West seats in the August 10 general election. PHOTO COURTESY PDP -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on Monday unveiled its full slate of candidates for the THA election, due in 2021.

However, conspicuously missing from the slate was Tashia Grace Burris, the party's unsuccessful Tobago West candidate in the August 10 general election.

Asked on Monday whether she is still involved in politics, Burris told Newsday she will be working behind the scenes to help PDP get into power.

"You see, representation happens at all levels and you don't necessarily have to be at the forefront of something to work and represent. As an asset to the party I can be used in many different ways and I've decided to use the experiences that I've gained from the last election to assist the party in winning this one," she said.

Burris said the PDP's candidates are the best on offer and can make an impact in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

"I'm confident they've found the 12 best representatives that we can have for Tobago at this time, who can go into the THA and transform that organisation and by extension transform the island of Tobago with governance that we deserve and representation we can trust."

Burris said she didn't offer her name for consideration but will help mould the candidates and build the party.

"I don't see it as a step back. I see it as an opportunity to groom some of the upcoming leaders for Tobago. The reality is the party is still being built out, I recognised in my journey there are some things we still have to formalise within the party because we are still a new party.

"My interest is helping the party become a formidable force on the island and the party of choice to represent Tobago's interest."