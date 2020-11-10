Alleged sex offender still in ICU after Carenage beating

A man is still in critical condition after he was severely beaten by Carenage residents on Monday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old boy.

Police said the man was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital up to Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they are continuing enquiries and members of the Child Protection Unit have since interviewed the boy.

Newsday understands a report n the sexual abuse of a child has since been made.

Senior police in the Western Division said while they appreciated the public's assistance in preventing crime and protecting children, they warned that the use of excessive force could lead to arrests and charges against those involved.

One officer said while members of the public were within their right to put someone under citizen's arrest and restrain them until the police arrived, they should not beat the restrained person, as it could lead to serious injury or death.

"If there is an offence he allegedly committed, they were right for trying to restrain him. Any excessive force would be uncalled for.

"We have to determine if excessive force was used during their apprehension.

"People have to understand that they can't go overboard in restraining someone because despite all of their good intentions they should be wary of doing anything to cause someone's injury or death.

"We want people to assist, but don't overdo it. Once you have him subdued and under control don't continue to beat him."

The police said depending on the extent of the injuries, people involved in the beating could be charged with common assault or attempted murder.