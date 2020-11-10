11 more people recover from covid19

ELEVEN more people were discharged from hospital ,while 31 more have tested positive for covid19 ,according to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Tuesday.

The release, the number of active cases dropped from 535 to 531.

There were 24 people previously in self-isolation who met the discharge criteria and are no longer in isolation.

There are 31 hospitalised patients, including three in the ICU, and 30 in step-down facilities. A total of 439 patients are in self-isolation and 166 are in a state quarantine facility.

Of the 5,880 positive cases since March, 5,238 have recovered so far, with 111 deaths.