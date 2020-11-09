TTMA, supermarkets: We're committed to consumer confidence

TTMA logo

The executives of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturer’s Association (TTMA) and the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) have pledged their commitment to consumer confidence during the covid19 pandemic.

The two bodies have met to discuss the supply chain disruption of food supply, consumer demand and the call to support local.

In a joint statement SATT and TTMA reaffirmed a commitment to robust strategies revolving around the careful management of consumer confidence in the high standard and quality of consumables produced in TT and the availability of goods for the population.

At the same time, it said all efforts are being made to ensure that affordable pricing remains accessible to consumers, while maintaining ongoing discussions with the administration to increase the ease of doing business.

“All parties recognise that it has been a difficult period of adjustment for businesses and consumers during this calendar year during the pandemic."

As a result, they said, "initiatives that revolve around consumer livelihood are close to the agendas of both manufacturers and retailers to create as stable an environment for national consumption.

“Challenges will be met resolutely by both sides, with a willingness to navigate and resolve them with the consumer’s interest at the forefront.”

The two organisations have agreed to further discussions to ensure the eventual success of these strategies.