Tobago to honour community icon at Comdev Week

Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack -

The presentation of the community icon award will be the highlight of the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour’s Virtual Comdev Week, which begins today and ends on Friday.

Apart from showcasing the division’s activities within communities, Comdev Week celebrates the spirit of volunteerism and also offers coping strategies on a range of family and community-related issues.

Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack, addressing the post executive council news conference last Wednesday, said the division will present awards to 12 outstanding individuals in communities.

She said the community icon will be selected from among the 12.

Noted educator, actress and former independent senator Dr Eastlyn Mc Kenzie received the award last year.

Titled Community Spirit On The Rise, Comdev Week begins with a thanksgiving service at the division’s head office, Glen Road, Scarborough.

The Rev Belinda Manswell-Daniel, of the Moravian Church, is expected to officiate at the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9.15 am.

Melville-Jack said a panel discussion titled, Coping With Covid19 Challenges, will be held tomorrow at the division’s head office.

Panellists include psychologist Dr Alina Williams, relationship expert Dr Crystal Benjamin, psychologist Billie Sterling-Lewis, Director of Labour Elon Mayo and Occupational Health and Safety professional Marisa Bhawanie.

On Wednesday, Melville-Jack said the division will launch its “purple bench” campaign at John Dial park to promote domestic violence awareness.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between CEPEP and the non-governmental organisation, Women of Substance.

“At this time, we are promoting an awareness of domestic violence issues and what they propose to do is to paint a bench purple, that is the colour associated with domestic violence, throughout the communities within Tobago.”

Later that day, the Business Development Unit launches its innovative competition for young people between the ages of 16 to 35.

“This is a business competition that can stimulate creativity and prepare participants for the world of entrepreneurship. It can be a new business or one where you are bringing in new ideas.”

The winner gets $15,000 while those placing second and third will receive $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Melville-Jack said the Pembroke Community Centre will be recommissioned on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and the president of the community’s village council are expected to attend.

In keeping with covid19 guidelines, the division will host a treasure hunt instead of its usual sports and family day.

Melville-Jack said participants will be given clues and sent to communities to locate various sites.

“When people get to the site, they must take selfies and it is hoped that all participants will return before 3pm at which time prizes will be given.”