Tobago Forwards leader on PDP election ticket

Tobago Forwards' interim political leader pastor Terance Baynes has been selected as the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) candidate for the Bethel/Mt Irvine electoral district in the upcoming THA election.

PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine made the revelation in a Facebook live broadcast on Monday as he unveiled the party’s 12 candidates for the election. Before opening nominations, the PDP had extended an olive branch to all anti-PNM people to join the party.

Augustine said PDP political leader Watson Duke, who unsuccessfully contested the Tobago East seat in the August 10 general election, will again contest the Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford seat.

Augustine and fellow deputy leader Dr Faith BYisrael have also been re-selected to contest the Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside and Goodwood/Belle Garden electoral districts respectively. The PDP holds two of the 12 electoral districts through Duke and Augustine.

Augustine said the candidates were screened by an independent committee to avoid personal bias.

He said the final list had been approved by the PDP’s executive.

PDP candidates:

Farley Augustine Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi/Speyside

Dr Faith BYisrael Goodwood/Belle Garden West

Jaime Baird Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

Pastor Terance Baynes Bethel/Mt Irvine

Wane "Wasp" Clarke Lambeau/Signal Hill

Watson Duke Belle Garden East/Roxborough/Delaford

Zorisha "Zia" Hackett Plymouth/Golden Lane

Trevor W James Scarborough/Calder Hall

Megan Morrison Bacolet/Mt St George

Ian "Whitey" Pollard Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah

Joel "Nuttsy" Sampson Canaan/Bon Accord

Abby Taylor Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden