Tobago Chamber welcomes increased airbridge flights

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George

The Tobago Business Chamber has welcomed the Government’s decision to allow Caribbean Airlines to increase the number of flights between Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister announced the decision last Saturday during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

In a WhatsApp voice note on Sunday, the chamber’s president Martin George said the organisation’s members were feeling “tremendous appreciation and thankfulness."

Saying the chamber has been calling for this move for some time, George said more flights will help to revitalise the Tobago economy, as the island has been depending solely on domestic tourism.

George said Trinidadians can also come to Tobago more freely to relax, go to the beach and dine at a restaurant.

“So gradually, things will get back to some sense of normalcy, and we appreciate and applaud these steps.”

George also urged business owners and patrons to be responsible by observing the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation “to ensure we all make this a safe, measured gradual reopening of our economy.”