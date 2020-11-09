That you, Sparrow?

THE EDITOR: Have you ever listened to a Panorama tune and wondered what on earth they were playing? Still, some aficionados would regard it as a masterpiece – unrecognisable, but a masterpiece, nonetheless – sometimes good enough to win.

In the same way, I look at the statue purported to be of Sparrow and wonder, who is that? Now, I have no issue with the sculptor being proud of his work of art. But even if one could recognise it as Sparrow, it's a very unflattering image of the bard.

That is not the picture of our beloved, iconic Sparrow I want to see immortalised in stone. When you look at a statue of someone, you should feel awe and admiration, not cynicism or annoyance. It might be OK if it was fleeting, but this is for life.

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail