Son-in-law of murdered Chaguanas pensioner: I can't forgive killer

Pensioner Ramdeo Ramkissoon bludgeoned to death with a concrete brick.

The murder of 75-year-old Ramdeo Ramkissoon is beyond forgiveness, according to his son-in-law Richard Jaipersad.

He is calling on the police to find Ramkissoon's killers and bring them to justice.

Ramkissoon, a retired postal worker, was beaten to death with a brick at his home at Endeavour, Chaguanas, early on Saturday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Jaipersad described his father-in-law's murder as senseless. He suspected it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

"There are people out here who would do anything and everything to get what they want.To a lot of people life doesn't matter any more," he said.

"I don't think there is any forgiveness. For a crime like this they don't deserve any forgiveness."

Police said the killer, who escaped on a bicycle, was wounded in a struggle, as they found a trail of blood a few houses from Ramkissoon’s home.

Neighbours spotted the killer riding away from Ramkissoon's home.

Ramkisoon's body was swabbed and a sample sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for a covid19 test.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.