Sister isles but not twins

Bar owners across TT were disappointed after Saturday’s conference on the management of covid19, as the government extended restrictions on the operations of bars. Restaurateurs got a break, with a relaxation of previous limitations on in-house dining, though they too cannot serve alcohol, a major profit-earner. But Tobago’s situation is different. Its options are more limited and its state is becoming increasingly severe.

Tobago restaurants and hotels tend to be destination vendors: that is, they cater not for Tobagonians, but for some Trinis – and for visitors from abroad, who had been dropping in recent years – but who evaporated entirely after March.

Employment on the island tends to be either with the THA or the hospitality industry in some form, and that sector collapsed more than eight months ago.

Last week’s postponement of the planned Caribbean “bubble,” an effort at creating a freer flow of visitors between islands of the region, also excludes the potential for Tobago to participate in any plans to stimulate regional tourism.

The setback does give the island a chance to more clearly define its value proposition for visitors from the Caribbean, most of whom have no shortage of sun and sand on their own shores.

Value targeting would also do much to clarify and define the appeal of Tobago as a staycation destination for Trinidad travellers, who are likely to be the first sources of revenue for the hospitality industry there for the time being.

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) was pleased to hear of the relaxation of restrictions, but noted that social relief efforts had not satisfactorily reached displaced its workers in Tobago. THTA vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood James pointed out that there are workers who were laid off or furloughed since March but who had not received a relief grant.

The THTA remains hopeful about the upcoming Christmas holiday, which traditionally populates the island with visitors from Trinidad, but the hospitality industry in Tobago must be ready to safely meet demand if current restrictions and coronavirus controls encourage increased tourist traffic.

The Prime Minister clearly believes in the potential of Trinidadian visitors to buoy the Tobago economy: at Saturday’s press conference he announced that he had asked Caribbean Airlines to increase flights to Tobago.

These possibilities will only be fruitful if the THA collaborates effectively with the hospitality industry to make personal safety a priority for even a limited reopening of the tourism sector.

Tobago has an opportunity to demonstrate leadership as a safe and enjoyable destination and, while borders are closed and the pandemic rages elsewhere, it has a willing audience in Trinidad keen to test the measures it must put in place to rebuild its profile as a tourism destination. But its hospitality industry needs strong support and swift action.