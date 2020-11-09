PoS cops: Some not taking mask regulations seriously

FILE PHOTO: A crowd, not physically distanced and some not properly wearing masks, waiting outside Royal Bank on Independence Square on September 1. - ROGER JACOB

Senior police in the Port of Spain division said while they continue to enforce and encourage the public to wear their masks, some people are still not taking the public health regulations seriously.

Wearing a mask in public has been mandated by law since the end of August.

People who fail to do so can be fined $1,000 for the first offence, $2,000 and $5,000 for a third offence.

But speaking with Newsday on Monday, one senior officer said since the relaxation of some public health measures, city-goers have become more complacent about wearing masks in public.

He said despite checks by police on patrol some people continued to flout the public health regulations.

"From August to September we have fined 60-something people who have not been wearing masks in public.

"Because the regulations have been relaxed, some people have also dropped their guard. We're trying to get people to wear the masks."

The officer said during this week and next week, police will continue foot patrols in downtown Port of Spain to encourage the public to continue wearing masks and will fine those who don't.

Asked what parts of Port of Spain the police had identifiedas areas of focus for mask enforcement, he named the Brian Lara Promenade.

"The promenade has become an 'outside bar' where people would buy a beer and sit there and drink. We will still be passing through and enforcing the regulations as we should."

In September it was reported that 61 people were fined for not wearing masks in Mayaro.