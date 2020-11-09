N Touch
News

Photos of the day: Nov 9

Founder of the Healing with Horses Foundation Veronika La Fortune enjoys a ride with her horses at Buccoo Bay, Tobago. - AYANNA KINSALE
Founder of the Healing with Horses Foundation Veronika La Fortune enjoys a ride with her horses at Buccoo Bay, Tobago. - AYANNA KINSALE

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.

BEACH STROLL: Horses from the Healing with Horses Foundation are taken for a walk along Buccoo Bay, Tobago. - AYANNA KINSALE

Woodford Square remains closed, after gusty winds toppled several trees, reiterating safety concerns for pedestrians, however now with no foot traffic, foliage has started to pierce the concrete footpath, highlighting a need for additional maintenance works, Woodford Square, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

Pelicans nest close on an anchored boat near the Hindu Temple site in Waterloo, Carapichaima. - Marvin Hamilton

Calm waters by the Hindu Temple site in Waterloo, Carapichaima. - Marvin Hamilton

Dining with Daddy: Roger Des Vinges with his daughters Rogelia, 7, and Sarai, 8, enjoy the dining experience at Roxy Pizza Hut at One Woodbrook Place, St James Port of Spain after permission for in-house dining took effect in the public health guidelines took effect, Roxy Pizza Hut, One Woodbrook Place, St James.- ROGER JACOB

On Monday, fast bowler Caneisha Isaac trained among the Red Force in preparation for upcoming games. - Marvin Hamilton

Kapok Hotel. St. Clair, Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Chancellor Hotel 5 St Ann's Ave, Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI

Comments

"Photos of the day: Nov 9"

More in this section