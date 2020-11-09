"Photos of the day: Nov 9"

News
3 Hrs Ago
Founder of the Healing with Horses Foundation Veronika La Fortune enjoys a ride with her horses at Buccoo Bay, Tobago. - AYANNA KINSALE
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
BEACH STROLL: Horses from the Healing with Horses Foundation are taken for a walk along Buccoo Bay, Tobago. - AYANNA KINSALE
Woodford Square remains closed, after gusty winds toppled several trees, reiterating safety concerns for pedestrians, however now with no foot traffic, foliage has started to pierce the concrete footpath, highlighting a need for additional maintenance works, Woodford Square, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
Pelicans nest close on an anchored boat near the Hindu Temple site in Waterloo, Carapichaima. - Marvin Hamilton
Calm waters by the Hindu Temple site in Waterloo, Carapichaima. - Marvin Hamilton
Dining with Daddy: Roger Des Vinges with his daughters Rogelia, 7, and Sarai, 8, enjoy the dining experience at Roxy Pizza Hut at One Woodbrook Place, St James Port of Spain after permission for in-house dining took effect in the public health guidelines took effect, Roxy Pizza Hut, One Woodbrook Place, St James.- ROGER JACOB
On Monday, fast bowler Caneisha Isaac trained among the Red Force in preparation for upcoming games. - Marvin Hamilton
Kapok Hotel. St. Clair, Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI
The Chancellor Hotel 5 St Ann's Ave, Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI
