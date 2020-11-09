Penal scaffolder on burglary, malicious damage charges

A 32-year-old Penal scaffolder is expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Monday charged with burglary and two counts of malicious damage.

The charges against Marvin Gabriel, who lives at Quarry Road, Morne Diablo, stemmed from an incident on Saturday at 1 am, a release from police said on Monday.

The victims, a couple from Gamble Street in Siparia, reported to police that they were awakened by the sounds of a man trying to enter their home through a window.

They raised an alarm and the man retreated, but turned his attention to a Nissan B-13 car parked at the front of the house.

The couple said he began smashing the car with a wheel spanner and hammer, damaging both the front and rear windshields, headlights and other lights.

The man then walked back the house and began smashing louvre panes.

He then ran off on Gamble Street.

Siparia police were contacted, searched for and later arrested the suspect at Grell Street in Siparia.

WPC Vincent later charged Gabriel for the offences.