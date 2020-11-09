No deaths, no covid19 cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health said on Monday that no new covid19 cases or deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

The last time the ministry reported no new cases was on November 2.

The 4pm update on Monday said the total number of deaths remained at 111.

The number of active cases had dropped to 535, from 606 on Sunday.

The total number of cases is 5,849, of whom 5,203 patients have recovered.

There are 36 patients in hospitals and 31 in step-down facilities. There are 276 people in state quarantine facilities and 468 in self-isolation, down from 526 on Sunday.

The update said34,012 people have been tested in all.