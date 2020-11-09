Manning promises big changes for Ste Madeleine, Victoria Village

MP for San Fernando East Brian Manning. -

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning is promising changes to the living conditions of constituents along the old train lines at Ste Madeleine and Victoria Village in south Trinidad.

He and officials of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), visited the areas on Saturday and said hundreds of residents may receive new homes under the HDC or their communities could get a facelift under the LSA.

Manning said the options are now being evaluated to determine which is best for the communities.

“It is one of our highest priorities to really bring some comfort to the residents of the train line in these communities, whether it's relocation or improvement of the communities, so that the more vulnerable and at-risk persons within the constituency are given an opportunity for a comfortable abode and comfortable living here in San Fernando East and other parts of San Fernando.”

He said residents have been plagued with issues ranging from poor infrastructure, flooding and more.

The government, he said, has been speaking about stimulating the economy and national development while not leaving the most vulnerable members of society behind.

“The residents of this train line here are our highest priority in terms of dealing with our goals and agenda for the constituency. We’ve had several meetings with the LSA and HDC almost every week because we understand how important this is for the residents and also for other members of the community.

“In San Fernando East, housing is a huge priority.”